Beedi workers to resume work on Monday in two Karnataka districts

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 19-04-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 14:49 IST
Beedi workers in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts of Karnataka will resume work on Monday as the government has ordered relaxation to the industry during the lockdown period. Taking note of the problems faced by workers, the government has allowed the beedi industry to function from Monday.

The owners have promised to provide 50 per cent of work to labourers, DK district-in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Saturday after a meeting with owners representatives. The owners have also been requested to pay the annual bonus to workers earlier than usual.

Dakshina Kannada district has 1.90 lakh beedi workers while Udupi has 21,000 workers in the sector. The workers will be protected in the lockdown period and the progress reviewed after 15 days, the minister said.

Arrangements have been made to distribute food to migrant workers and destitute people affected by the lockdown through local groups. Construction workers will get a relief of Rs 2,000 which will be deposited in their accounts, he said.

Poojary directed the district health department to submit a report on the house visits of Asha workers within ten days.PTI MVG PTI PTI.

