4 more COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, state tally reaches 388

Four more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Karnataka, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 388, the state Health Department said on Sunday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 19-04-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 15:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Four more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Karnataka, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 388, the state Health Department said on Sunday.

All four patients belong to Mysore. Out of the four patients, three are males and one is female.

According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive cases in India has mounted to 15,712, of which 2231 people have been cured/discharged/migrated and 507 deaths have been reported till now. (ANI)

