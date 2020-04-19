COVID-19: Amid lockdown, Delhi Police provides ration to Manipuri students

COVID-19: Amid lockdown, Delhi Police provides ration to Manipuri studentsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 16:31 IST
The Delhi Police came to the rescue of three Manipuri students staying in the national capital by providing them free ration after they ran out of food and money amid the ongoing lockdown, a senior police officer said. The male students are pursuing their graduation from a Delhi University college and staying at a rented accommodation in Chirag Delhi, police said. On Saturday, an SOS was received through Manipur Police following which the students were contacted, they said.
"The students told us they were running out of essentials and did not have money to buy food or grocery. A police team from Malviya Nagar immediately visited them and gave them the required ration," the officer said. The students were provided with 15 kg rice, flour, dal, oil and other essentials and were told to contact police in case of any emergency or distress, he said.
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown till May 3, saying it was very necessary to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The country has been under lockdown since March 24..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Police
- Manipuri
- Narendra Modi
- Manipur Police
- Delhi University
- Malviya Nagar
ALSO READ
Tablighi Jamaat chief files reply on Delhi Police notice over Nizamuddin congregation
Working to give details sought by Delhi Police, says legal team of Tablighi Jamaat chief
COVID-19: Delhi police sets up isolation centre for its personnel
PM Narendra Modi will interact with floor leaders of political parties via video link on April 8: Pralhad Joshi.
PM Narendra Modi, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro hold telephonic conversation; discuss how two countries can join forces against COVID-19.