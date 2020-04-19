Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Amid lockdown, Delhi Police provides ration to Manipuri students

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 16:31 IST
COVID-19: Amid lockdown, Delhi Police provides ration to Manipuri students

The Delhi Police came to the rescue of three Manipuri students staying in the national capital by providing them free ration after they ran out of food and money amid the ongoing lockdown, a senior police officer said. The male students are pursuing their graduation from a Delhi University college and staying at a rented accommodation in Chirag Delhi, police said. On Saturday, an SOS was received through Manipur Police following which the students were contacted, they said.

"The students told us they were running out of essentials and did not have money to buy food or grocery. A police team from Malviya Nagar immediately visited them and gave them the required ration," the officer said. The students were provided with 15 kg rice, flour, dal, oil and other essentials and were told to contact police in case of any emergency or distress, he said.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown till May 3, saying it was very necessary to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The country has been under lockdown since March 24..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus epidemic expected to peak on May 3 in Hungary - PM Orban

Experts expect the coronavirus epidemic to peak on May 3 in Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a video posted on his official Facebook page on Sunday.Orban, who was visiting a hospital, said that by then Hungary would have 5,000 v...

Russell Crowe shares throwback picture from 'A Beautiful Mind' sets

Hollywood veteran Russell Crowe took a trip down the memory lane on Saturday local time and shared a throwback picture from the sets of his film -- A Beautiful Mind. The 56-year-old shared the picture of the year, 2001, on Twitter.The actor...

AIIMS RDA seeks Dr Harsh Vardhan's intervention in a case of caste, gender discrimination

Resident Doctors Association RDA of All India Institute Of Medical Sciences AIIMS here on Sunday wrote to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan over inaction of the administration against caste and gender-based harassmen...

COVID-19: Delhi lawyer offers property to be used for quarantine centre for doctors, nurses

A noted lawyer of the Delhi High Court has offered his property in the posh Nizamuddin area to be used as a quarantine centre for doctors and medical professionals in the forefront of the COVID-19 fight. Advocate M Sufian Siddiqui offered h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020