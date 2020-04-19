BRO's Project Vijayak achieves connectivity to remote areas in Kargil

Working against all odds, Project Vijayak of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) achieved connectivity to remote areas in Kargil across formidable high passes in mid-April for the first time ever, Indian Army's Northern Command said.

"A remarkable feat of grit and determination," the Northern Command said in a tweet.

The BRO meets the defence requirement towards infrastructure development in remote border areas in north and Northeastern states. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

