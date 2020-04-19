Left Menu
Development News Edition

Action against Tablighis who flouted visa rules: Maha minister

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 19-04-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 17:13 IST
Action against Tablighis who flouted visa rules: Maha minister

Members of the Tablighi Jamaat who violated visa norms will be dealt with strictly and action will be taken after several of them complete their quarantine period in connection with the coronavirus outbreak, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Sunday. The outfit is being seen as one of the main causes for the spread of the virus as several people who took part in its gathering in Nizamuddin in Delhi last month, who later tested positive, fanned out nationwide for missionary works.

"It has been observed some Tablighis have violated visa rules and strict action will be taken. Inquiry will take place after their quarantine period is over. We have taken action against 156 Tablighi Jamaat members so far for visa offences," Deshmukh told reporters here. Queried on migrant labourers stuck in the state due to the lockdown, Deshmukh claimed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had raised this issue in the video-conference meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "but CMs of other states refused to open borders".

He also said six jails in the state, where crowding has been observed, will be under lockdown from Sunday and staff working there will stay inside so that virus doesn't infect inmates..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

'A failure foretold': Mexican president's business brawl gets political

Mexican business leaders fed up with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador are beginning to marshal support for political outsiders to weaken him at the ballot box next year, in an unfolding strategy that may also fuel greater division.Lope...

Coronavirus epidemic expected to peak on May 3 in Hungary - PM Orban

Experts expect the coronavirus epidemic to peak on May 3 in Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a video posted on his official Facebook page on Sunday.Orban, who was visiting a hospital, said that by then Hungary would have 5,000 v...

Russell Crowe shares throwback picture from 'A Beautiful Mind' sets

Hollywood veteran Russell Crowe took a trip down the memory lane on Saturday local time and shared a throwback picture from the sets of his film -- A Beautiful Mind. The 56-year-old shared the picture of the year, 2001, on Twitter.The actor...

AIIMS RDA seeks Dr Harsh Vardhan's intervention in a case of caste, gender discrimination

Resident Doctors Association RDA of All India Institute Of Medical Sciences AIIMS here on Sunday wrote to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan over inaction of the administration against caste and gender-based harassmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020