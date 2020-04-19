Nanded: 2 leopards found dead within week, 3 persons detained

Two leopards were found dead in Tallari-Zalakwadi forest area in Nanded district of Maharashtra within four days, and three persons have been detained in this connection, an official said on Sunday. A leopard was found dead on Saturday on a farm in Kinvat tehsil of Nanded district. Three days prior to that a female leopard had also been found dead around the same place.

A carcass of a dog was also spotted there, he said. "We have sent the carcasses of the three animals for post-mortem, but the reports are yet to come. This is a suspicious case and we have detained three persons for interrogation," Shivnath Vaze, a forest official from Kinvat told PTI.

"The body parts of all the three animals were found intact. But the reason behind their death will be confirmed in the post-mortem reports," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

