Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha secretariats to resume work from Monday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 20:45 IST
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha secretariats to resume work from Monday

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats will resume work from Monday after they were shut in the last week of March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to official orders. Both the houses were adjourned sine die on March 23 following the passage of the Finance Bill for 2020-21, bringing a premature end to the Budget Session, which was slated to conclude on April 3.

According to an order issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, it will resume work from Monday and all officers of the joint secretary rank and above will join office. The Upper House of Parliament also issued a similar order asking all its officers of the rank of joint secretary and above to attend office on all working days.

Besides them, the other staff will work on a rotational basis. While working, the secretariat staff will ensure that social distancing norms and precautionary measures are observed, the orders said. The total number of officers and staff attending office in each branch or section should not exceed 33 per cent of the actual strength, the instructions read.

All staffers must maintain a distance of six feet from each other and wear masks, it said. File movement shall only be through electronic mode in e-office and physical movement of files should be avoided as a precautionary measure, the instructions read.

The only exception could be urgent files for the consideration of the Lok Sabha speaker or the chairman of the Rajya Sabha. The Rajya Sabha order said "in the wake of Consolidated Revised Guidelines of April 15, 2020 issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, stipulating the Lockdown measures to be followed w.e.f. April 20, 2020, the Competent Authority has taken some measures with regard to functioning of Rajya Sabha Secretariat".

"All officers of the rank of joint secretary and above will attend office on all working days; officers of the rank of director to deputy secretary and equivalent will attend office as decided by their respective additional secretary/joint secretary concerned on rotational basis based on work requirement and its urgency," it said. Bare minimum officials below the rank of deputy secretary and equivalent, including consultants and casual labourers, will attend office as decided by the respective divisional head depending on the quantum of work pending, its urgency and other administrative expediencies.

Staggered working hours will be implemented for those attending office, the Rajya Sabha order said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Small, medium enterprises should act prudently, avoid over-leveraging: SBI chief

State Bank of India Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Sunday urged small and medium enterprises to act prudently and avoid over-leveraging during the current situation where there is a lot of uncertainty. Speaking at an event organised by FICCI Lad...

24 quarantined for suspected coronavirus escape from hospital

At least 24 people admitted in a state-run hospital in Maharashtras Palghar district for suspected coronavirus infection escaped from the facility over the last two days, police said on Sunday. A total of 187 persons were quarantined at the...

67 pc of wheat area harvested amid fight against COVID-19

India, the worlds second-largest wheat producer, has so far harvested crop in 67 per cent of the sown area of 310 lakh hectare in the country, taking safety precautions against COVID-19. Amidst the uncertainty prevailing today, the one acti...

Punjab's COVID-19 cases rise to 238

With four positive cases reported in SAS Nagar of Punjab on Sunday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the State rises to 238. This includes 16 deaths and 35 persons cured so far in the State, said the Department of Information and Publi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020