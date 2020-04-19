Left Menu
Coronavirus lockdown: 67 cases registered in Uttarakhand for violations on Sunday

As many as 67 cases were registered in the state on Sunday for violation of lockdown norms in place for the coronavirus outbreak, police said.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 19-04-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 22:05 IST
A visual of the two persons arrested on charges of supplying drugs in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. . Image Credit: ANI

As many as 67 cases were registered in the state on Sunday for violation of lockdown norms in place for the coronavirus outbreak, police said. At least 315 people were arrested for violating the lockdown in the state today.

Overall in the state till date, 1825 cases of lockdown violation were registered and 7535 people have been arrested. Till date under Motor Vehicle Act, 19553 challans have been issued and 4611 vehicles have been seized in the state. Rs 94.36 lakh have been collected as fine.

Meanwhile, Dehradun Police has arrested two smugglers, who were smuggling drugs on the pretext of supplying vegetables, in Vikasnagar area of Dehradun city. 500 grams of drugs were recovered from their possession. According to the Uttarakhand government, the number of COVID-19 cases detected on Sunday is two. The total number of positive cases to date in the state is 44. The total number of patients treated and discharged is 11. Samples found negative today are 334. (ANI)

