Delhi Police distributes record five million food packets among poor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 22:14 IST
The Delhi Police has distributed five million food packets among the poor and the homeless during the coronavirus lockdown, in the "biggest" humanitarian effort since its inception in 1948. Hailing the Delhi Police for its relief work, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the force "lives up to its motto -- Shanti Sewa Nyaya".

"The biggest Humanitarian Relief Operations by Delhi Police since its inception in 1948. Five million food packets delivered to the urban poor and homeless so far. 145 tonnes of dry ration distributed to the needy families!" the Delhi Police posted on its Twitter handle on Sunday. According to the police, a food network established by 15 districts through active participation of good samaritans, NGOs and public spirited institutions has achieved this milestone.

"Delhi Police, an organization that lives up to its Motto- Shanti Sewa Nyaya. Very proud of @DelhiPolice. Together we will win this battle," Shah tweeted. Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava thanked the Home Minister for boosting the morale of the force. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown till May 3, saying it was very necessary to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The country has been under lockdown since March 25.

