Akhara parishad condemns killing of seers in Maharashtra

Akhara parishad condemns killing of seers in MaharashtraPTI | Haridwar | Updated: 19-04-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 22:19 IST
The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) on Sunday condemned the killing of two seers of the Joona Akhara in Palghar district of Maharashtra and threatened to launch an agitation if the killers are not arrested soon. The seers were beaten to death by some people allegedly in the presence of police personnel, ABAP president Mahant Narendra Giri said over the phone from Allahabad, where he is staying currently.
Giri condemned the incident and threatened that an agitation will be launched against the Maharashtra government if the killers were not arrested soon. The ABAP has conveyed its resentment over the incident to Palghar's senior superintendent of police and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits, he said.
The akhara parishad will prepare a strategy for the agitation in Haridwar after the lockdown is lifted, Giri said..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Palghar
- Allahabad
- Haridwar
ALSO READ
Marriage solemnised on phone in Maharashtra
With 47 new coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra state tally jumps to 537: Officials.
Maharashtra reports 47 new COVID-19 cases, tally 537
Till further notice, no permissions to political, religious and sporting events in Maharashtra: CM.
Lockdown in Maharashtra might be lifted in phases: health minister Rajesh Tope.