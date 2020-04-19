Left Menu
COVID-19 death toll rises to 519, number of cases climbs to 16,116 in India: Health Ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 22:56 IST
The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 519 and the number of cases climbed to 16,116 in the country on Sunday, registering an increase of 31 deaths and 1,324 cases since Saturday evening, according to the Union health ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 13,295 while 2,301 people have been cured and discharged, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total 17,615 individuals have been found positive so far in the country. A total of 4,01,586 samples have been tested as on April 19, the apex health research body said. The Union Health Ministry's figure of 16,116 includes 77 foreign nationals.

A total of 31 deaths were reported since Saturday evening -- 10 each from Gujarat and Maharashtra, three each from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, two from West Bengal and one each from Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, the Health Ministry data said. Of the 519 deaths, the highest number of 211 was reported from Maharashtra, followed by Madhya Pradesh (70), Gujarat (58), Delhi (43) and Telangana (18), the ministry stated.

The death toll reached 17 and 16 in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab respectively. Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported 15 deaths each. Karnataka has reported 14 deaths, West Bengal 12, while Rajasthan has registered 11 fatalities.

The disease has claimed five lives in Jammu and Kashmir, while Kerala and Haryana have recorded three COVID-19 deaths each. Jharkhand and Bihar have reported two deaths each, while Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry data.

However, a PTI tally of the figures reported by various states as on Sunday 9:10pm showed 565 COVID-19 deaths in the country. According to the health ministry's data updated in the evening, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra (3,651), followed by Delhi (1,893), Gujarat (1,604), Madhya Pradesh (1,407) and Tamil Nadu (1,372).

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,351 in Rajasthan and 1,084 in Uttar Pradesh. Telangana has 844 cases, Andhra Pradesh 603 and Kerala 400.

The number of cases has risen to 384 in Karnataka, 341 in Jammu and Kashmir, 310 in West Bengal, 233 in Haryana and 219 in Punjab. Bihar has reported 86 coronavirus cases, while Odisha has 61 such cases.

Forty-two people have been infected with the virus in Uttarakhand, while Himachal Pradesh has 39 cases. Chhattisgarh has 36 cases, Assam and Jharkhand have registered 35 cases each. Chandigarh has 23 COVID-19 cases, Ladakh 18, while 14 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Meghalaya has reported 11 cases, while Goa and Puducherry have seven COVID-19 patients each. Manipur and Tripura have two cases each, while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website. The website also mentioned that the patient from Nagaland was shifted to Assam.

