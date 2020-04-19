Palghar mob lynching: Fadnavis seeks high-level probe

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday demanded a high-level probe into the Palghar mob lynching incident in which three people were killed on Thursday night. Attacking the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government, the former chief minister also raised questions over the role of local police in the context of the incident.

"Palghar mob lynching is very cruel and a serious matter. It is more shocking to us the way police did not take any action against people gathering in the area with sticks," the Leader of Opposition said. "What can be more shameful than the way police handed over these people into the hands of a berserk mob and allowed them to take law into their hands," he said.

He said that a high-level be ordered into the matter to bring out truth. The deceased, identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and their car driver Nilesh Telgade (30) were headed towards Surat to attend a funeral.

They were dragged out of their car when it was crossing Palghar and beaten to death by a mob on suspicion that they were thieves..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.