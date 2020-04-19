Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two IR personnel assaulted by mob

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 19-04-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 23:25 IST
Two IR personnel assaulted by mob

Two personnel of India Reserve (IR) Battalion were allegedly assaulted by a mob while keeping vigil along the Mizoram-Tripura border in west Mizorams Mamit district in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic, a senior police officer said on Sunday. The two identified as C Lalhruaitluanga and R.

Zairemmawia, were part of the force, which was guarding the state border at Zomuantlang in Mamit district under the jurisdiction of West Phaileng police station, to prevent cross border movement, the officer said. Mizoram Deputy Inspector General of Police (Northern Range) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte told PTI that the incident occurred around 5 pm on Saturday when the two personnel asked four Chakma men, who were part of village task force, to stop playing cards and remain vigil as senior officers were about to make an inspection.

At Zomuantlang volunteers from Mizoram and Tripura are jointly guarding the inter-state borders to prevent public movement in a bid to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, according to Khiangte. The volunteers were assisted by Mizoram police and Indian Reserve battalion personnel.

Irritated by the order, the four men incited their friends numbering about 100 in a neighbouring village on Tripura side and assaulted the two personnel, the police officer said. He said that a case has been registered at West Phaileng police station over the alleged assault.

Khiangte also said that he informed his Tripura counterpart about the incident and the Mizoram government has sent reinforcement to Zomuantlang. The two injured personnel were admitted at Aizawl civil hospital on Sunday and they were out of danger, he said.

Meanwhile, Mizorams apex student body Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) and main opposition Mizoram Peoples Movement (ZPM) condemned the incident and demand stringent punishment against those involved in the alleged assault. The MZP also demanded the removal of the officer in- charge of Zomuantlang outpost and asked the state government to deploy more policemen there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

Reported cases of the coronavirus have crossed 2.33 million globally and 159,818 people have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 1800 GMT on Sunday.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open http...

Mystery over 44 dead jihadists in Chad prison

The deaths by apparent poisoning of 44 suspected Boko Haram jihadists in a Chad prison were shrouded in mystery on Sunday, with observers wondering whether they were murdered or had committed collective suicide. The semi-desert countrys chi...

G2 Esports sweep Fnatic in LEC finals

G2 Esports recorded their seventh split title since 2013 with a sweep of Fnatic on Sunday in the finals at the League of Legends European Championship spring playoffs. G2, who finished the regular season as the top seed with a 15-3 record, ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

Reported cases of the coronavirus have crossed 2.33 million globally and 159,818 people have died, according to a Reuters tally as of 1800 GMT on Sunday.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open http...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020