COVID-19: 4,865 samples tested in Assam so far, 34 positive

Assam has tested a total of 4,865 samples for COVID-19 so far, of which 34 have come out positive, the state's Health and Family Welfare Department said on Sunday. According to the daily bulletin by the state government, 17 persons recovered and were discharged from hospitals, while 16 others are undergoing treatment. One patient has died.

However, as per figures of the Union health ministry, Assam has reported 35 confirmed cases thus far. Over 4.11 lakh people have been screened across Assam, including 36,747 passengers at six airports in the state, the bulletin said.

It said that there are 3,338 isolation beds, while authorities have identified mass quarantine facilities across the state to house 10,022 persons, who are asymptomatic but suspected. The Assam government said a total of 72,914 persons are undergoing 28-day home quarantine at present in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.