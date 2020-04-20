Police emergency response vehicle takes pregnant woman to hospital in Delhi

Unable to find an ambulance amid the ongoing lockdown, a differently-abled pregnant woman was taken to a city hospital by the police after her husband approached them on Sunday, officials said. The 29-year-old woman, Firdaus, was taken to Safdarjung hospital here. She delivered a baby boy. Both mother and baby are healthy and doing fine, the officials said.

The woman's husband, who is also differently-abled, came to Badarpur police station at around 2 pm and met Station House Officer Vijay. He informed him that his wife is pregnant and the expected date of delivery was April 19 but he was unable to get any vehicle or ambulance due to the lockdown to contain the COVID-19 spread, a senior police officer said.

An emergency response vehicle of the Delhi Police was sent and the woman along with her husband were taken to the hospital, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.