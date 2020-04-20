Left Menu
Development News Edition

Activists feed starving monkeys on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 20-04-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 10:54 IST
Activists feed starving monkeys on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, a group of activists has taken the initiative of providing food to monkeys starving along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway here in Maharashtra. On normal days, the primates in the Manor-Palghar hilly and forested belt here used to survive on food left by the travellers passing by the busy highway.

But since the lockdown, there are hardly any travellers on the route, leaving the monkeys deprived of food and water. After coming to know about the plight of the apes, activists of a local organisation went to the highway on Monday carrying dozens of bananas and tomatoes and fed the animals.

On seeing the fruits, a large number of monkeys gathered at the spot in no time and relished the feast, a member of the NGO said. He said the organisation would try to ensure that the stray animals in rural areas are not deprived of food during these unprecedented times..

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Italy's firms shake lockdown using shortcut in coronavirus law

Weeks into Italys coronavirus lockdown, thousands of Italian entrepreneurs have been given a bureaucratic shortcut to market. The government last week extended non-essential business closures to May 3. But more than 100,000 mainly small and...

Arrests in Jamia violence & NE Delhi riot cases made after analysis of forensic evidence: Police

Investigations into the Jamia Millia Islamia violence and Northeast Delhi riot cases were done impartially, and arrests were made after analysis of forensic evidence, the Delhi Police said on Monday. The polices reaction came after some l...

Farah Khan's daughter Anya raises Rs 1 lakh for COVID-19 relief with her sketches

Film director Farah Khan on Monday announced that her daughter Anya raised Rs one lakh for COVID-19 relief buy auctioning her sketches. Khan posted a video of her little munchkin drawing a sketch of an adorable dog.1 LAKH RS raised by Anya ...

Toll collection resumes on national highways from today

Toll collection on national highways across the country has resumed on Monday amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. This comes as India is slowly easing restrictions brought in to contain the coronavirus pandemic from today in order to revive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020