Adityanath urges Thackeray for strict action against Palghar mob lynching incident perpetrators

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has spoken to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the Palghar mob lynching incident and urged him to ensure that strict action is taken against the perpetrators. Three people, who were traveling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Gujarat, were beaten to death on April 17 allegedly by Gadchinchle villagers in Palghar, as they suspected them of being thieves.

"Yesterday, I talked to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the killing of Juna Akhada saints Swami Kalpvruksha Giri Ji, Swami Sushil Giri Ji and their driver Nilesh Telgade Ji in Palgarh area of Maharashtra and urged him to take strict actions against the perpetrators," Adityanath tweeted on Monday. Adityanath said that Thackeray has assured him that strict action will be taken in the matter.

"Maharashtra Chief Minister said that some people have been arrested while others will soon be identified and strict actions will be taken against them," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said in the following tweet. According to police, 110 people have been arrested in the matter, including 9 juveniles. While 101 people have been remanded to police custody till April 30, 9 others have been sent to a juvenile home.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also said that all the accused, who allegedly attacked the two sadhus, one driver and police personnel, have been arrested. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.