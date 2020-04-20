Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adityanath urges Thackeray for strict action against Palghar mob lynching incident perpetrators

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has spoken to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the Palghar mob lynching incident and urged him to ensure that strict action is taken against the perpetrators.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-04-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 12:03 IST
Adityanath urges Thackeray for strict action against Palghar mob lynching incident perpetrators
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has spoken to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the Palghar mob lynching incident and urged him to ensure that strict action is taken against the perpetrators. Three people, who were traveling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Gujarat, were beaten to death on April 17 allegedly by Gadchinchle villagers in Palghar, as they suspected them of being thieves.

"Yesterday, I talked to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the killing of Juna Akhada saints Swami Kalpvruksha Giri Ji, Swami Sushil Giri Ji and their driver Nilesh Telgade Ji in Palgarh area of Maharashtra and urged him to take strict actions against the perpetrators," Adityanath tweeted on Monday. Adityanath said that Thackeray has assured him that strict action will be taken in the matter.

"Maharashtra Chief Minister said that some people have been arrested while others will soon be identified and strict actions will be taken against them," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said in the following tweet. According to police, 110 people have been arrested in the matter, including 9 juveniles. While 101 people have been remanded to police custody till April 30, 9 others have been sent to a juvenile home.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also said that all the accused, who allegedly attacked the two sadhus, one driver and police personnel, have been arrested. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Have asked Maha CM to take strict action against Palghar culprits: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said he has urged his Maharashtra counterpart to take strict action against the culprits involved in the lynching of three men in Palghar district. Spoke to Chief Minister of Maharashtr...

INSIGHT-Italy's firms shake lockdown using shortcut in coronavirus law

Weeks into Italys coronavirus lockdown, thousands of Italian entrepreneurs have been given a bureaucratic shortcut to market. The government last week extended non-essential business closures to May 3. But more than 100,000 mainly small and...

Arrests in Jamia violence & NE Delhi riot cases made after analysis of forensic evidence: Police

Investigations into the Jamia Millia Islamia violence and Northeast Delhi riot cases were done impartially, and arrests were made after analysis of forensic evidence, the Delhi Police said on Monday. The polices reaction came after some l...

Farah Khan's daughter Anya raises Rs 1 lakh for COVID-19 relief with her sketches

Film director Farah Khan on Monday announced that her daughter Anya raised Rs one lakh for COVID-19 relief buy auctioning her sketches. Khan posted a video of her little munchkin drawing a sketch of an adorable dog.1 LAKH RS raised by Anya ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020