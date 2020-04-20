Left Menu
Development News Edition

Toll collection resumes on national highways from today

Toll collection on national highways across the country has resumed on Monday amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | Maharashtra/Tamil Nadu/Haryana | Updated: 20-04-2020 12:14 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 12:14 IST
Toll collection resumes on national highways from today
Visual from Daffi Toll Plaza on National Highway 2 in Varanasi.. Image Credit: ANI

Toll collection on national highways across the country has resumed on Monday amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. This comes as India is slowly easing restrictions brought in to contain the coronavirus pandemic from today in order to revive stalled economic activities.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) had suspended toll collection on all national highways after the 21-day nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24. Toll plazas in Mumbai's Vashi, Nagpur's Borkhedi, Gurugram, Chennai's Porur and in Daffi in Varanasi. The employees were also seen wearing gloves and face masks

"We are operating only 2 lanes (cash and tag lane). The toll booth operators are using masks and sanitisers," said Deputy Toll Plaza Manager at Daffi Toll Plaza on National Highway 2 in Varanasi. India is under a nation-wide lockdown with was imposed on March 25 and later extended on April 14 to stem the spread of coronavirus which has claimed over 500 lives in the country.

In his address on April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown till May 3 and also said that restriction will be relaxed in places where there is no hotspot after April 20 soon. The Ministry of Home Affairs on April 15 released new lockdown-guidelines for the country listing select economic activities that will be allowed to function after April 20 only after the review of the COVID-19 situation in India.

Notably, the MHA had said that the revised guidelines will not apply in containment zones, as demarcated by the states. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

UK will review how it handled COVID-19 when time is right, minister says

Britain will review its approach to the coronavirus pandemic to learn what it could have done better, Culture Minister Oliver Dowden said on Monday, following criticism that the government was too slow to react.When were dealing with an unp...

'True Detective' creator Nic Pizzolatto wants a shot at Batman

True Detective, creator Nic Pizzolatto says he hates Batmans portrayal as some wounded boy and if he ever gets a chance to work on the character, he would want the Caped Crusader to take on God. In an Instagram post, Pizzolatto revealed why...

ICICI Bank launches voice banking services on Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant

ICICI Bank on Monday said it has launched voice assistance-based banking services for its customers and they can check balance, seek credit card details as well as ask other queries among others through this application. The bank said it ha...

Crops rot as Italian farmers hit by virus, drought

Floriana Fanizza gazes desolately at her celery crop, lost to the coronavirus because it could not be harvested. Italian farmers are being brought to their knees by a six-week lockdown aimed at stopping a deadly epidemic in its tracks. They...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020