Yogi Adityanath's father dies

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's father Anand Bisht died on Monday morning, an official said

"Honourable CM's father left for his heavenly abode at 10.44 am. Our deepest condolences," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said in a statement. PTI NAV ASHASH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.