Rajasthan CM appeals people to remain in their homes even during modified lockdown

On Day 1 of the modified lockdown period in which few relaxations have been given amid second phase of lockdown, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to people to remain in their homes to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 20-04-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 14:37 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

On Day 1 of the modified lockdown period in which few relaxations have been given amid second phase of lockdown, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to people to remain in their homes to prevent the spread of coronavirus. "As we enter Modified Lockdown in Rajasthan from today, my appeal to all is kindly continue to remain inside your homes & avoid going out. Lockdown rules remain in place for citizens. The decision to ease restrictions is for starting economic activities in a limited and phased manner," Gehlot tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, "Corona remains a threat and the fight is on. Wearing a mask is mandatory for everybody when you are outside. Strictly maintain Social Distancing. Keep washing your hands frequently. Please do not spit on roads. We need to take all precautions." While assuring people that the supply of essential commodities will be usual, the Chief Minister said, "State government is committed to do everything possible to save lives, to ensure people face no difficulties in getting essential commodities and sick get proper care in hospitals, quarantine centres. We are there for you 24X7 and seek your cooperation."

The exemptions given by the Ministry are: --People working in MNREGA, especially those involved in irrigation and water conservation activities, can resume their duties while maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.--The farming industry will remain open. The states/UTs will have to ensure decentralisation in the procurement and marketing of the harvest.--Animal husbandry, fishing industry and horticulture industry will be open. The supply chain of the animal husbandry will now be open.--Rural industries, especially food processing industries will now be open.--Health services will continue as earlier.--The essential goods supply chain will continue to function.

A total of 17,265 confirmed cases have been reported in India including 543 deaths. 2,547 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. (ANI)

