Taste of Indian culture during lockdown: Union Min appeals to artistes to take their art online

In an effort to give the world a taste of Indian culture during the global lockdown, Culture Minister Prahlad Patel has appealed to artistes to upload their performances online and urged his ministerial colleagues to post photographs of themselves in traditional attires typical of their regions on social networking sites. He thanked all the artistes who have already put up videos of themselves performing at home on social media for the general public and lauded their efforts to create awareness towards the coronavirus pandemic.

"Firstly, I am immensely grateful for those artistes who have recorded their videos and put them up on social media platforms. Even when people cannot come out of their homes to see them perform, this is a great way to reach out. It also promotes our culture. "I appeal to artists to record their art forms and put it up on sites so that people from across the globe can enjoy them," he told PTI. Patel who is spearheading the Culture Ministry's efforts to promote Indian culture even when virtually the entire world in under lockdown, has already started a webinar where the heritage of cities are being showcased. He has also launched Viraasat Setu, a virtual tour of heritage sites across the country.

He has appealed to all his colleagues in the Union Council of Ministers to put up images from their respective states highlighting its heritage sites as well as its traditional attires. "I have requested my colleagues for cooperation and they have responded positively. Many of them have already put up such images and I am very happy that a small initiative of mine is being taken up so positively," Patel said.

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Sports Minister Kirren Rijiju among others have pledged their support to the initiative. Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari has gone a step ahead and posted a photograph of him offering prayers to Lord Ganesh, as a symbol of the cultural heritage of Maharashtra.

"I welcome the initiative to share the cultural identity of our states with everyone under the 'Heritage Setu'. Maharashtra has a bright tradition of Ganesh Utsav, which unites all sections of society," Gadkari said in a tweet. While Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy posted a photograph of himself dressed in traditional attire of "Thala Paga’ (head gear) and "Pancha" (Ceremonial Dhoti), which he said was the traditional attire of "Telugu states", Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur posted a picture of him wearing the traditional dress of Himachal Pradesh. The initiative will last for seven days and is a part of initiatives to mark World Heritage Day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.