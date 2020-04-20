Postmen delivering essentials to homes, hospitals in Ranchi

The number of letters arriving at the post offices here for dispatch might have reduced since the imposition lockdown, but postmen in Ranchi have been keeping busy delivering medicines and other essentials to homes and hospitals, a senior official said. Some of them have also found the addressees sceptical about receiving parcels or registering their digital signature on their phones due to threat of virus transmission, he said.

"In a couple of areas, our personnel had to return with the parcel as people were scared of touching the consignment," said Sadhan Kumar Sinha, the senior superintendent of post offices in Ranchi. Sinha also said that postmen had on occasions delivered items even after midnight.

"We are delivering medicines and medical equipment to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences and MGM Hospital, Jamshedpur. Our postmen have been given sanitizers and soaps, and they exercise precautions, he added. An official release here, meanwhile, said that Additional Chief Secretary (Planning-cum-Finance Department), KK Khandelwal has directed all district deputy commissioners to seek cooperation from the Department of Posts for doorstep delivery of foodgrain, money, and other necessary items.

"Postmen are equipped with smartphones. The manpower can be used to provide basic facilities like ration, medicine, money to the citizens," the release said, quoting the senior government official. PTI PVR RMS RMS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.