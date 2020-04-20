Left Menu
Make all COVID-19 related equipment GST-free: Rahul Gandhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 17:34 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged the government to waive GST on all COVID-19-related equipment. He said it was "wrong" on the part of the government to charge Goods and Services Tax (GST) on sanitisers, soaps and masks. "During this difficult time of COVID-19, we have been constantly demanding that GST should not be charged on all small, big equipment related to management of this epidemic," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

"It is wrong to collect GST on sanitisers, soaps, masks, gloves etc. from the people who are suffering from disease and poverty. We will stand by our demand of #GSTFreeCorona," he said. Gandhi attached a list of items along with the GST charged on them by the government.

According to the list, 18 per cent GST is levied on sanitisers, liquid hand wash and furniture such as hospital beds and examination tables, 12 per cent on blood test strips, medical grade oxygen and hydrogen peroxide, and 5 per cent on masks, diagnostic kits and some life saving drugs including vaccines. The Youth Congress had launched a campaign separately demanding that GST should not be charged on equipment related to coronavirus.

