West Bengal reports 54 fresh COVID-19 cases

West Bengal has reported 54 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 245, a senior official said. According to the state health department, a total of 330 people have tested positive for the deadly disease in the state so far.

Of them, 12 have succumbed to the disease, and 73 have been discharged after recovery, the department said. The Union Health Ministry, however, put the total figure in the state at 339.

