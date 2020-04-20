Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Bengal reports 54 fresh COVID-19 cases

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-04-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 17:47 IST
West Bengal reports 54 fresh COVID-19 cases

West Bengal has reported 54 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 245, a senior official said. According to the state health department, a total of 330 people have tested positive for the deadly disease in the state so far.

Of them, 12 have succumbed to the disease, and 73 have been discharged after recovery, the department said. The Union Health Ministry, however, put the total figure in the state at 339.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Volvo reopens some plants, some countries ease restrictions

Volvo Cars is restarting production at its suburban Goteborg plant in Sweden on Monday after talks with trade unionsThe Swedish car maker had in recent weeks reviewed every single working station in the Torslanda plant, near Goteborg, from ...

BJP's attempt to communalise Palghar incident shameful: Congress

The Congress on Monday accused the BJP of playing politics on the lynching incident in Maharashtra and said the saffron partys attempts at politicising and communalising the issue were shameful. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala...

AITUC terms lockdown easing as unplanned, unprepared exercise; asks govt to facilitate workers' journey to home

The All India Trade Union Congress AITUC on Monday termed the relaxations in lockdown guidelines to start economic activities as unplanned and unprepared. AITUC deplores the latest order from the Home Secretary on April 19, 2020 in rega...

EXCLUSIVE-Moscow has more coronavirus cases than state testing shows, private lab data suggest

The novel coronavirus has penetrated more deeply into Moscows population than official data show, private testing results among people without symptoms suggest.Moscow, a city of 12.7 million people, is at the epicentre of Russias coronaviru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020