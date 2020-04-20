Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi police asks Haryana, UP, Raj to allow its personnel to travel to city to join duty

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 19:22 IST
Delhi police asks Haryana, UP, Raj to allow its personnel to travel to city to join duty

Delhi police on Monday wrote to its counterparts in Haryana, UP and Rajasthan to allow its personnel living in the states to come to the national capital for duty. The letter was written on Monday by Special Commissioner of Police (Operations) Muktesh Chander to the DGPs of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan urging them to permit Delhi police personnel living in their states to come here on the basis of their identity cards.

A number of Delhi police personnel live in the extended Delhi-NCR region and they commute every day for duty, the letter said. It has been observed that at some places in NCR, they are being restrained in their homes, it said.

"In the fight against COVID-19, Delhi police can't afford to lose the manpower residing in NCR. It is therefore requested that these Delhi police personnel should be permitted to come to Delhi for duty on the basis of their identity cards," it stated. Last week, Delhi police identified 57 locations to accommodate its personnel who are deputed in sensitive areas due to COVID-19 pandemic. A letter had been written in this regard by Special Commissioner (Armed Police) Robin Hibu to all the deputy commissioners, special commissioners and joint commissioners.

The police personnel whose houses were in COVID-19 hotspots of the national capital can stay at the identified locations. The details of these locations are available with the deputy commissioners in all the districts of Delhi. The deputy commissioners have been instructed to provide accommodation to the police personnel at these locations.

The officials in all the districts have been requested to inform the personnel in their jurisdiction regarding availability of these accommodations..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

British insurers negotiating government trade credit backstop

British insurers are talking to the government about a backstop for trade credit insurance to support business supply chains hit by the coronavirus pandemic, an industry trade body said. States such as France, Germany and the Netherlands ar...

AFI to start online programme for top-notch Level 2 coaches

The Athletics Federation of India AFI has decided to conduct an advanced online education programme for the IAAF-certified Level 2 coaches in the country to utilise the free time amid the nation-wide COIVID-19 lockdown. As many as 93 out of...

Germany not out of woods on coronavirus, says Merkel

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday urged Germans to stay disciplined in fighting the coronavirus pandemic as the country began easing some curbs, warning that there was a long way to go before claiming victoryWe stand at the beginning of th...

COVID-19 positive doctor, elderly man with coronavirus symptoms die in UP's Moradabad

The head of a government health centre in the district, who had tested positive for COVID-19, and a 72-year-old man suspected to have contracted coronavirus have died here, officials said on Monday. Both of them were at a quarantine centre ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020