MP Lockdown: Farmer allegedly hit by cops dies, 6 suspended

A 50-year-old farmer who was allegedly beaten up by police four days ago in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh during the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak died on Monday, officials said. Six personnel have been suspended for allegedly beating up farmer Bansi Kushwaha (50) in Tilhari locality on April 16, said Additional Superintendent of Police Dr Sanjeev Uike said.

Action has been taken against those personnel whose names the farmer took in a video which went viral on social media, Uike informed, adding that an official of the rank of city superintendent of police (CSP) will probe the incident. "Preliminary probe has revealed that the farmer was admitted in a hospital on April 19 for the treatment of an ailment. He did not lodge a complaint with either the local police or higher authorities. His post mortem report is awaited," Uike said.

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath had shared the video, where the farmer is naming police personnel who hit him, on Twitter. The farmer can be heard in the video saying he had gone out looking for his cow.

"A 50-year-old farmer named Bansi Kushwaha was brutally beaten up by police of Shivraj government in Jabalpur when he was returning from his fields after feeding and giving water to a cow. The poor farmer died due to this brutal beating," Nath said, and demanded action against the culprits. PTI COR ADU MAS BNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.