Navi Mumbai: Elderly temple priest held for lockdown violation

An 80-year-old priest wasarrested on Monday morning for opening a temple for devoteesin Panvel in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, police said

Police got to know that Karumata Mandir in Owle areaof Panvel was open since morning and was attracting devotees,after which a team visited the site, an official said

"For opening the temple despite prohibitory orders aspart of the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak, the 80-year-old priest was arrested under IPC and Epidemic DiseasesAct and then released on bail," said Senior Inspector AjayKumar Landge of Panvel City police station.

