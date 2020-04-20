Left Menu
Rajasthan revises wages under MGNREGA

Updated: 20-04-2020 22:06 IST
Wages and working hours for workers under the Centre’s flagship scheme MGNREGA have been revised in Rajasthan

Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said unskilled workers will be paid Rs 220 per day against the earlier Rs 199 per day

Skilled and semi-skilled workers will be given Rs 235 per day. Earlier, they were paid Rs 213 per day, he said, adding that people in rural areas will get financial support with the hike amid the coronavirus outbreak. Pilot said the working hours too have been revised from 6 am to 1 pm. Instructions have been given to officials to get the maximum “individual” work done under the scheme, he said. He said officials have also been told to ensure that workers wear masks, wash their hands with soap four times a day and ensure social distancing.

