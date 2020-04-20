COVID-19 case doubling rate slows to 7 days in Maha: Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said the rate of doubling of COVID-19 cases in the state has slowed down further to seven days from five days earlier. In a message issued late in the evening, Tope stated that out of the total 76,000 tests for coronavirus conducted in the state so far, Mumbai city alone accounts for more than 50,000.

This is chiefly because Mumbai has a very high number of positive cases," the health minister said. He defended the state government's decision of not undertaking large-scale testing of asymptomatic people (those not showing signs of the viral infection).

If a person does not show symptoms, his test may come negative. But the incubation period of the coronavirus is 14 days..so he or she may develop the symptoms later. "Hence, we are not doing asymptomatic tests in large numbers, Tope said.

