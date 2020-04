Cops donate blood during woman's delivery, husband likens them to 'God'

Going beyond their call of duty, two policemen responding to an emergency call in Noida donated their blood at a hospital that helped in the delivery of a pregnant woman, who gave birth to a healthy baby boy. The call was made at 6.46 pm on Sunday on the emergency 112 service of the Uttar Pradesh Police during which the caller said his wife was admitted at the ESI Hospital in Sector 24 for delivery, according to officials.

The humanitarian act has also won the two personnel appreciation from Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh, who has hailed them for their dedication and sincerity. "Caller Vijay Kumar said two units of blood was required for his wife Rajni but it was not available anywhere and sought police help," a police spokesperson said.

"Immediately the police response vehicle (PRV) reached the hospital where its commander Anjul Kumar Tyagi and pilot Lala Ram donated one unit of blood each," the spokesperson added. The delivery was carried out successfully and now both the mother and the baby were doing well, the police said. Vijay, the newborn's father, likened the policemen to "God" who came to his help at the crucial juncture. "You only tell me what would you call somebody who comes to your help when there is no help available anywhere? I don't remember their names but for me they are God. I am thankful to the police for their help," Vijay, who works at a private factory here, told PTI.

Vijay and Rajni, both around 25, have a four-year-old daughter also and have now become parents for the second time. "Both the boy and his mother are doing well now. I am happy," he said. The family hails from Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh. "I wanted to go back to Mainpuri because my family lives there. I could not go because of the lockdown," he added. Police Commissioner Singh awarded citations to the two personnel on Monday, lauding them for the job.

"Your humanitarian act has been appreciated by the family concerned as well as other people in general. Your work has helped in establishing a positive and helpful image of the police among the public and we laud you for that," read the citations presented to Tyagi and Ram. The top cop said he hoped the personnel would continue to work with this high-level of sincerity and dedication.

He also presented a similar citation to Traffic Police personnel Deepak Parcha, who had voluntarily helped a woman whose car had broken down in the middle of a city road on April 9. A tyre of the woman's car had gotten deflated on the road between Mahamaya Flyover and Sector 37 around 6 pm. Parcha helped the woman change the tyre after noticing that she was alone and unable to find any help due to the lockdown, according to officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.