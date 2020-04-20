COVID-19 scare: Only two Jamia gates to operate

Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday said only of two of its entry/exit gates will be operational in view of the coronavirus scare. The varsity issued a set of safety guidelines for the campus residents after its surrounding areas were found to be under some containment zones.

"In order to strengthen the safety of the campus only Gate no. 4 and 13 will be operational as exit/ entry points. Rest of the gates to be locked till further order," the varsity said. "In view of the new cases of corona positive emerging and surrounding pockets being declared as containment zones, it's imperative to follow social distancing norms and practice of going to mosques to be avoided till situation improves," the varsity said.

The mosques in residential colonies to minimise the presence only to Imam, Muazzin and caretaker, it added. The university also asked the RWAs to ensure no outsiders including guests and visitors to be allowed.

"Multiple Entry/Exit gates to be closed immediately leaving only one gate for authorised access within their residential area," it said. "Anyone reported to have developed symptoms of possible Corona infection to be reported immediately for medical intervention. Any attempt to conceal or non reporting of suspected cases will be viewed seriously," the varsity said.

