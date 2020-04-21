Left Menu
Maha mason uses lockdown period to dig well outside house

PTI | Washim | Updated: 21-04-2020 11:54 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 11:54 IST
While many are using the lockdown period to try out stuff like Dalgona coffee or play online 'antakshari', a couple from Maharashtra dug deeper. Literally. In 21 days after the lockdown began, Gajanan Pakmode and his wife Pushpa dug a 25-feet deep well outside their house.

"On the 21st day since we began digging, we hit water and our joy knew no bounds," a beaming Gajanan, resident of Karkheda village in Washim district, told reporters. A mason, he used his professional skills in digging the well and was supported by his wife in the process, while his two children cheered on.

"When the district administration told us to stay at home due to the lockdown, we decided to do something. Both of us discussed what should be done. I asked my wife to perform a 'puja' in front of our home and that done, began digging," he said. They did not use any mechancial equipment and relied on hand tools for the digging work.

"At first, our neighbours ridiculed us, but we went on. We hit water at 25 feet after 21 days of digging," Gajanan said. He said a major reason for digging the well was that the local water supply scheme is shut most of the time and digging the well was a better option to staring at the dry tap.

"We are glad we did so, as we now have a permanent remedy for our water woes," he said..

