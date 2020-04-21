Man arrested for posting objectionable pictures of PM, CM, other leaders on Fb: SP

A man was arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly posting objectionable pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other leaders on social media

A resident of Qudauni locality under Kaiserganj police station area, Mohammed Imran Sheikh had posted objectionable pictures of the prime minister, the chief minister and other leaders on his Facebook wall on Monday, Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said

As soon as the police got the information about it, a case was lodged and he was arrested, the SP said, adding his phone with objectionable material has been confiscated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.