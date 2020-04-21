Left Menu
Man arrested for posting objectionable pictures of PM, CM, other leaders on Fb: SP

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 21-04-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 15:07 IST
A man was arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly posting objectionable pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other leaders on social media

A resident of Qudauni locality under Kaiserganj police station area, Mohammed Imran Sheikh had posted objectionable pictures of the prime minister, the chief minister and other leaders on his Facebook wall on Monday, Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra said

As soon as the police got the information about it, a case was lodged and he was arrested, the SP said, adding his phone with objectionable material has been confiscated.

