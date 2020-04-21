Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures slide as U.S. crude crashes below zero

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 16:02 IST
US STOCKS-Futures slide as U.S. crude crashes below zero
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. stock index futures resumed their slide on Tuesday as gloomy quarterly earnings reports and a historic plunge in U.S. crude prices to below zero raised the specter of a deep global recession in the coming months.

Wall Street fell on Monday as WTI crude crashed to minus $40 for the first time in history as sweeping restrictions to contain the coronavirus hits oil demand. With nowhere to store the excess capacity, traders fled from contracts that would deliver barrels of oil to them in May. Exxon Mobil Corp shed 3.7% in premarket trading and Chevron Corp slipped 4.0% as the front month May WTI contracts continued to trade below $0 on Tuesday. June contracts also fell by $4, signalling more weakness in demand in the face of a near halt in global activity.

Other oil-related companies including Apache Corp, Halliburton Co, ConocoPhillips, Schlumberger and Occidental Petroleum Corp tumbled between 6.3% and 11%. Coca-Cola Co provided the latest evidence of the damage wrought by the pandemic, saying its current-quarter results would take a severe hit from low demand for sodas.

Investors will also keep a close eye on first-quarter earnings from major U.S. companies including Texas Instruments and Travelers Companies later in the day. At 06:29 a.m. EDT, Dow e-minis were down 430 points, or 1.83%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 39.25 points, or 1.41% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 71.25 points, or 0.82%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETFs were down 1.59%. The S&P 500 index closed down 1.79% at 2,823.16​ on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Panchshil Foundation & Force Motors Partner to Provide PPE Kits to Pune Hospitals Handling COVID-19 Patients

PUNE, India, April 21, 2020 PRNewswire -- Panchshil Foundation today announced that it has partnered with Force Motors Ltd. to provide vital Personal Protective Equipment PPE kits to hospitals handling COVID-19 patients in Pune. Starting to...

Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) Oilseed prices

Oilseed prices DEOILED CAKES per M.T. G.N.Extr.45 28000.00 Kardi Extr --- Sesame Extr --- Cottonseed Extr --- Undec Cottonseed 23500.00 Rice Bran Extr. --- Sunflower Extr. 21000.00 Rapeseed Extr. -...

Obstruction of central team in West Bengal amounts to obstructing lockdown implementation: MHA.

Obstruction of central team in West Bengal amounts to obstructing lockdown implementation MHA....

Celebrations under lockdown: All about distances, home-baked cakes and promises instead of gifts Celebrations under lockdown: About distances, home-baked cakes and promises instead of gifts

The happy birthdays and congratulations ring loud and clear, glasses clink to say cheers and the home-baked cake is often yum too. Its a party alright but a distinctly surreal one with family and friends reduced to little squares on screens...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020