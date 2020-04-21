Lockdown: Industrial activities unlikely to resume in Pune

The resumption of industrial activities in Maharashtra's Pune district seems unlikely, as majority of people working in MIDC areas live in the city or in Pimpri-Chinchwad town, which are reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic. Pune city and Pimpri Chinchwad were declared as containment zones, following a spike in coronavirus cases and related deaths in the district.

"As there are restrictions on the movement from Pune and PCMC areas, which are hotspots of coronavirus cases, it is impossible for firms to transport their workforce to factories, as the district administration will not grant them permission," secretary of Federation of Chakan Industries Dileep Batwal said. The district administration had granted permission to resume industrial activities with a rider that firms cannot transport their workforce from hotspots and they will have to arrange accommodations and food for their employees on premises of plants, he said.

Such arrangements are not feasible for majority of the firms, he said, adding that there was no option but to wait till the lockdown was lifted. "We had requested the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to make such arrangements for labourers but they claimed that they do not have any infrastructure," Batwal added.

Narendra Patil, head of Human Resources at Kalyani Heys Wheels Ltd said as majority of their workforce lives in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, they have decided not to resume operations till May 3. Around 350 workers come from Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad to their plant in Chakan, he said.

"We have sought permits for 35 workers who will stay at the plant to maintain machinery, so that when work begins after May 3, operations can run smoothly," he said. According to a senior official from Pune MIDC, most companies were located in Pimpri, Chinchwad and Bhosari industrial areas, which are containment zones.

"There are big manufacturing units in Chakan and Ranjangaon MIDC areas. However, majority of their workforce live in Pune and PCMC so resumption of the plants looks difficult," he said..

