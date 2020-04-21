New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm. . DEL52 RJ-VIRUS-2NDLD RAPID TESTING Rajasthan ceases use of China-made rapid testing kits as most results invalid Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Tuesday stopped using the China-made rapid testing kits for coronavirus after they delivered inaccurate results. DES24 RJ-VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: 83 fresh cases reported, total climbs to 1,659 in Rajasthan Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded 83 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 positive cases to 1,659 in the state, an official said. .

DEL64 UP-LOCKDOWN-FUNERAL Unable to get migrant worker's body home, family conducts dummy funeral Gorakhpur (UP): A year-old child lit his father’s pyre here last week, a poignant moment made heart-wrenching by the fact that the body wasn’t there. It lay in a morgue, hundreds of kilometres away in Delhi. . DEL45 UP-VIRUS-HOSPITAL-STAFF 47 staff members of AMU medical college quarantined after patient tests positive for coronavirus Aligarh: Forty-seven staff members of a medical college attached to Aligarh Muslim University were quarantined after they came in contact with a coronavirus patient, an official said on Tuesday. DEL54 UP-ARREST-JAMAATI 30 Jamaati, including Allahabad varsity prof, 16 foreigners arrested: SP Allahabad: An Allahabad university professor has been arrested along with 29 persons, including 16 foreign participants of Tablighi Jamaat meet at Nizamuddin in New Delhi, an officials said on Tuesday. .

DES1 UP-VIRUS-GREEN GANG Coronavirus:UP's Green Gang reaching out to those in need Lucknow: UP's Green Gang - which had taken cudgels against alcoholism in some districts - is now helping in the fight against coronavirus by cooking food for the needy, stitching masks and identifying those coming from other states. . DEL20 HR-VIRUS-CASES Rate of doubling of coronavirus cases in Haryana nearly 2 weeks: Health Min Chandigarh: The rate at which the number of coronavirus cases in Haryana was doubling is 13.15 days as against 7.5 days of the national average, Health Minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday. .

DES22 PB-VIRUS-WOMAN COP Infected with coronavirus, Punjab Police SI still wants to join duty after treatment Chandigarh: Down with coronavirus, Punjab Police Sub-Inspector Arshpreet Kaur Grewal is still keen on joining her duty after getting cured of the infection. . DES4 UKD-YOGI-FATHER Adityanath's father cremated Dehradun: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's father Anand Singh Bisht was cremated on Tuesday on the banks of the Ganga at Phoolchatti in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district. .

DES2 JK-SHELLING Pak resorts to heavy shelling along LoC in JK's Poonch Jammu: Pakistan Army on Tuesday resorted to intense shelling on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said.. .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.