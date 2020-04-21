Stop Dharavi vendors from entering Mahim: NGO to Mumbai cops

An NGO has approached police demanding that vendors from Dharavi, a coronavirus hotspot in Mumbai, not be allowed to enter Mahim limits in order to stop the spread of infection. Dharavi is among the densest urban clusters in the world and has 168 COVID-19 cases as on Monday and 11 people have died of the infection. Mahim is just a couple of kilometres away.

In his letter to the police, Agnelo Fernandes of Mee Mahimkar Pratisthan said such action was necessary to help keep people of Mahim safe during the pandemic. "The police should seal the four points from where vendors from Dharavi enter Mahim," he said.

