3 held for supplying illicit liquor

Three men were arrested in separate incidents for allegedly supplying illicit liquor in the national capital from Haryana, police said on Tuesday. In the first incident, police were patrolling at Dariyapur village in Dwarka district on Monday around 12.15 pm and received a tip regarding a car carrying illicit liquor. A trap was laid at Dariyapur village and one person was arrested. He was identified as Jitender, a resident of Dariyapur village. He was carrying 20 cartons of illicit liquor, a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, it was disclosed that the liquor was brought from Bahadurgarh and the consignment was to be delivered in western Delhi, they said. In the second incident, police arrested a 29-year-old man from near Singhu border.

On Monday around 5 pm, police nabbed Amit, a resident of Sonipat District in Haryana, at Singhu Border. He had curfew pass for essential services on the windscreen of the car, police said. A total of 17 cartons were found loaded in the car, officials said. In another incident, police noticed a car approaching Singhu border from Haryana side on Monday around 9.40 pm.

The driver was signalled to stop, but he tried to escape. Police pushed the barricade in front of the car and overpowered the driver, officials said. The accused has been identified as Dinesh Pal (38), a resident of Jahangirpuri. Six cartons of illicit liquor were found loaded in his car, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.