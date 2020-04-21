Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 3,300 people detained in Delhi for violating lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 18:54 IST
Over 3,300 people detained in Delhi for violating lockdown

Over 140 cases were registered and 3,375 people detained in Delhi on Tuesday for violating lockdown orders, police said here. According to the data shared by the police, 145 cases were registered under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm.

A total of 3,375 people were detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 278 vehicles impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, they stated. A total of 401 movement passes were issued, the police said. Seventy-four cases were registered against people for stepping out of their houses without wearing masks, they added. Since March 24, 1,04,993 people have been detained in the city for violating orders under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

IAMAI urges govt to postpone TDS deduction, EPF contribution for service sector SMEs

Industry body IAMAI on Tuesday urged the government to postpone TDS deduction and put on hold EPF contribution by employers and employees of small and medium enterprises SMEs in the service sector for six months so that these companies can ...

84.76 lakh beneficiaries given three months pension in advance: Sushil Modi

The Bihar government has made advance payment of three months pension to 84.76 lakh beneficiaries,including widows, old age persons and differently abled, under social security pension scheme, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said on...

Athletics-U.S. Olympics rescheduled for June 2021 in Eugene, Oregon

The postponed U.S. Olympic track and field trials have been rescheduled for June 18-27, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon, USA Track and Field USATF announced on Tuesday.The trials, to be held in a new stadium, originally had been planned for mid-June...

Dutch students raise privacy concerns over online exam surveillance

By Karolin Schaps AMSTERDAM, April 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Dutch students have accused universities of violating their privacy by using monitoring software to prevent cheating in exams being conducted online because of the coronavir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020