Jodhpur: Stone hurled at cop on lockdown duty, 2 held

A policeman on COVID-19 lockdown duty was injured after a stone was thrown at him from a house’s roof in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district on Tuesday, an official said. The two suspects in the case have been arrested, he said.

SDRF jawan Ramlekh was on duty in Jawaharkhana locality in Sadar Bazar area when a stone thrown at him hit his head. He was rushed to hospital after the incident, the official said. Ramlekh is undergoing treatment at a hospital and has stitches in his head, said Sadar Bazar SHO Lekhraj Sihag.

Two brothers, identified as Mohammad Saddam and Mohammad Shahzad, have been arrested and Saddam had allegedly thrown the stone, the station house officer said. Earlier, one person was arrested from Maderna colony here for attacking a medical team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

