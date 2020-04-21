Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jodhpur: Stone hurled at cop on lockdown duty, 2 held

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 21-04-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 19:04 IST
Jodhpur: Stone hurled at cop on lockdown duty, 2 held

A policeman on COVID-19 lockdown duty was injured after a stone was thrown at him from a house’s roof in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district on Tuesday, an official said. The two suspects in the case have been arrested, he said.

SDRF jawan Ramlekh was on duty in Jawaharkhana locality in Sadar Bazar area when a stone thrown at him hit his head. He was rushed to hospital after the incident, the official said. Ramlekh is undergoing treatment at a hospital and has stitches in his head, said Sadar Bazar SHO Lekhraj Sihag.

Two brothers, identified as Mohammad Saddam and Mohammad Shahzad, have been arrested and Saddam had allegedly thrown the stone, the station house officer said. Earlier, one person was arrested from Maderna colony here for attacking a medical team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Bulgaria coach given six-month contract extension

Bulgaria coach Georgi Dermendzhiev has been given a six-month contract extension which would allow him to guide the Balkan country in the Euro 2020 qualifying playoff semi-final against Hungary, the Bulgarian Football Union BFU said on Tues...

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada dist

With a 67-year-old woman from Bantwal testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the number of cases recorded in Dakshina Kannada district has gone up to 16. District health authorities said the new patient was the immediate neighbour of a 5...

Swiggy to downsize private brand kitchens, to impact around 900 employees

Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy is planning to downsize operations of its private brand kitchens due to COVID-19 pandemic, which could impact around 900 employees, according to sources. As per the sources in know of the matter, a...

COVID-19: 17 discharges in a day; ten new infections including a death in Ktk

Seventeen COVID-19 patients were discharged from designated hospitals after recovery on Tuesday in Karnataka, where 10 new coronavirus cases were reported, including one death, the health department said. A 80-year-old man from Kalaburagi b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020