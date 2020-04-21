Left Menu
Development News Edition

Palghar lynching: NHRC sends notice to Maharashtra DGP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 19:22 IST
Palghar lynching: NHRC sends notice to Maharashtra DGP

The NHRC sent a notice to the Maharashtra police chief on Tuesday in connection with the lynching of three persons in Palghar district of the state, officials said. In a statement, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said it has called for a detailed report in four weeks, including inputs on the action taken against the culprits and relief, if any, granted to the next of kin of the deceased.

Based on a complaint in connection with the incident, a notice was issued to the Maharashtra director general of police (DGP) over the mob lynching of three persons in the presence of police personnel in Palghar district on April 16, the NHRC statement said. The commission has observed that the incident is apparently indicative of "negligence by the public servants".

The death of the three persons in such a cruel manner by an unruly mob, that too during the ongoing countrywide lockdown under extra vigil by the administration and police, amounts to "gross violation of the right to life of the victims", it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

355 new patients in Mumbai, coronavirus tally reaches 3,445

As many as 355 new coronavirus patients were found in Mumbai on Tuesday while 12 patients died due to the pandemic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. With this, the tally of coronavirus cases in the city rose to 3,445 while the d...

Soccer-Bulgaria coach given six-month contract extension

Bulgaria coach Georgi Dermendzhiev has been given a six-month contract extension which would allow him to guide the Balkan country in the Euro 2020 qualifying playoff semi-final against Hungary, the Bulgarian Football Union BFU said on Tues...

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada dist

With a 67-year-old woman from Bantwal testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the number of cases recorded in Dakshina Kannada district has gone up to 16. District health authorities said the new patient was the immediate neighbour of a 5...

Swiggy to downsize private brand kitchens, to impact around 900 employees

Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy is planning to downsize operations of its private brand kitchens due to COVID-19 pandemic, which could impact around 900 employees, according to sources. As per the sources in know of the matter, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020