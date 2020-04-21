Dharavi reports 12 new COVID-19 cases with 1 death: BMC

Dharavi reports 12 new COVID-19 cases with 1 death: BMCPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 19:36 IST
The Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai on Tuesday reported 12 new COVID-19 cases with one death, a senior BMC official said. With this, the total number of the coronavirus- afflicted people in this congested locality reached 180.
The number of the deceased has gone up to 12 with a 62-year-old man succumbing to the coronavirus infection earlier in the day, the official said. The new cases, including three women patients, were found in Mukund Nagar, Madina Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, and Muslim Nagar localities of Dharavi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Dharavi
- Mumbai
- BMC
- Mukund Nagar
ALSO READ
Two new COVID-19 cases in Dharavi; tally reaches 7 in Mumbai's slum area: Officials.
Two new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai's Dharavi; slum area tally 7
Two more COVID-19 cases in Mumbai's Dharavi, Dr Baliga Nagar area sealed
2 more cases from Dharavi among fresh 116 add to BMC's worries
Three new COVID-19 cases in Dharavi; slum area tally now 10