Punjab Speaker seeks monetary support to fight coronavirus

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-04-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 20:18 IST
Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana K P Singh on Tuesday sought monetary support and the required health infrastructure including test kits from the Centre to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. He raised the demand during a video conference of presiding officers of All India Legislative Bodies, an official statement said here.

Apprising about the situation in the state, Singh appreciated the initiative of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for listening their views. He also urged the Lok Sabha Speaker to impress upon the Central government to provide extra financial support and health infrastructure to Punjab particularly to win the battle against the pandemic. Singh assured all his counterparts that all migrants stranded in the state due to the lockdown are safe and the Punjab government is taking good care of them and all arrangements have been made for their screening and safe stay.

Stressing on the need for a long-term policy for monetary support to states, the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker pointed out that the Centre has not yet provided any special financial help to Punjab particularly to fight the virus.  He said only 10,000 test kits have been provided to the state against the requirement of one lakh test kits. He also raised the issue of safe transit of Punjabi pilgrims stuck in Maharashtra, who had gone to pay their obeisance at Takht Hazur Sahib (Nanded Sahib).

During the discussion, it was decided that a control room in each legislative body will be set up..

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

