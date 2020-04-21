Boy jumps to death from 11th floor

Hyderabad, Apr 21 (PTI): A 13-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 11th floor of a residential building here, police said on Tuesday. According to police, the boy, a ninth standard student, jumped from the corridor ataround midnight on April 19.

Some occupants of the building,after hearing the sound of something falling on the ground,informed the security guards who in turn alerted the boy's parents. The teenager was taken to a nearby private hospital, but was declared brought dead by doctors, a police official said.

Though the exact reasons for the boy to resort to the extreme step were not known, it seems he was allegedly reprimanded by his parents for playing games on cell phones and watching TV, the official said..

