Bangladeshi national arrested for entering country without valid documents

A Bangladeshi national was on Tuesday arrested in the temple town of Deoghar for entering the country without any valid documents, police said. Superintendent of Police Narendra Kumar Singh said that 28-year-old Mohd Sameem Raza was caught by the police while two of his compatriots escaped after seeing the patrol van in the town.

During questioning, Raza revealed that he and the other two are residents of Chidai Nawab Punj area in Bangladesh and had crossed the border and entered West Bengal on March 12 this year, police said. They stayed at Ghoshpara in Murshidabads Bastopur till March 14 before reaching Deoghar the next day and were staying at Tilasahi locality in the town.

People of the locality noticed them and informed the police. Raza was caught while the other two managed to escape, the SP added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.