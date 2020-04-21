COVID-19 cases in Dharavi up by 12 to 180; most from 5 zones

Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 21:32 IST
The Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai on Tuesday reported 12 new COVID-19 cases with one death, a senior BMC official said. With this, the total number of the coronavirus- afflicted people in the congested locality, believed to be the Asia's largest slum with the highest population density in Mumbai, reached 180.

The number of the deceased has gone up to 12 with a 62-year-old man succumbing to the coronavirus infection earlier in the day, the official said. The new cases, including three women patients, were found in Mukund Nagar, Madina Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, and Muslim Nagar localities of Dharavi.

Meanwhile, the official said that about 62 per cent (113) of the total 180 cases were reported from five high risk zones of the slum sprawl. He said 83 of the 113 cases were detected through fever camps and community screening.

While the maximum 44 cases were reported from Kalyanwadi high risk zone, 27 cases were reported from Mukund Nagar. Areas like Muslim Nagar and Madina Nagar have reported 23 cases altogether, followed by Social Nagar (13) and Dr Baliga Nagar (6). Another civic official said one more perosn tested positive for coronavirus in Dadar Police Colony. Dadar has so far reported 25 COVID-19 cases (including one in Police Colony).

With three more persons testing positive for coronavirus, the tally of such cases in Mahim rose to 17 including one death..

