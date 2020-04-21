Left Menu
Tata trusts donate 10,000 masks & gloves to Tripura

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 21-04-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 21:33 IST
Tata Trusts has donated 10,000 triple-layered masks and 10,000 pair of gloves to Tripura to check the spread of COVID 19, Deputy chief minister Jishnu Devvarma said on Tuesday. "My sincere gratitude to @tatatrusts for providing 10,000 three layered masks and 10,000 pairs of gloves to Govt.

of Tripura at Tripura Bhawan, Delhi. And materials like PPE, ventilators etc. are expected to be available soon to tackle corona crisis," Devvarma tweeted. Earlier on March 30, Devvarma had requested Tata Trusts chairman Ratan Tata to send 100 ventilator, 50,000 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and alcohol-based sanitizers, one lakh N95 masks and 500 tents for housing COVID patients.

Two persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura so far. One patient has already recovered and was released from state-run GB Panth Hospital, where she was being treated. The other patient, a jawan of state paramilitary force the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) is still under treatment.

