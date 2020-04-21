Badrinath chief priest tests negative for COVID-19

Badrinath chief priest tests negative for COVID-19PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 21-04-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 22:22 IST
The chief priest of Badrinath, Rawal Ishwari Prasad Nambudiri, has tested negative for COVID-19
His swab samples were sent for testing to AIIMS, Rishikesh, on his arrival from Kerala on Monday, dharmadhikari of the Badrinath temple Bhuvan Chandra Uniyal said. Nambudiri has tested negative for the virus, he said
The chief priest will stay at Joshimath until the portals of the Himalayan shrine are opened on May 15, he said.
