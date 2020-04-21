Left Menu
Mild tremors in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 21-04-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 22:35 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hit Chamoli district of Uttarakhand late on Tuesday evening, an official said

The earthquake shook Chamoli district and adjoining areas at 8.39 pm, prompting panic-stricken people to rush out of their houses, the District Information Officer said

There was no report of loss of life or damage to property, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

