Mild tremors in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Mild tremors in Uttarakhand's ChamoliPTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 21-04-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 22:35 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hit Chamoli district of Uttarakhand late on Tuesday evening, an official said
The earthquake shook Chamoli district and adjoining areas at 8.39 pm, prompting panic-stricken people to rush out of their houses, the District Information Officer said
There was no report of loss of life or damage to property, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
