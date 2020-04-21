COVID-19: Fadnavis raises queries on deaths of suspect cases

COVID-19: Fadnavis raises queries on deaths of suspect casesPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 22:43 IST
Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday raised concerns about the cremation of bodies of some persons who died while under suspicion of coronavirus infection, and wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to ensure all protocol is followed while dealing with the outbreak. In his letter, Fadnavis said he had the medical papers of persons who were admitted as suspected COVID-19 cases.
"They are admitted as COVID-19 suspect cases. But no swab test is done. When the patient dies, the reason is noted as suspected COVID-19. However, the body is released to kin and cremated as non-COVID-19," Fadnavis claimed. "This may bring down the COVID-19 numbers but it also increases risk of the virus spreading. A total of 44 bodies have been released from Nair Hospital alone. There may be more from other hospitals," he added.
Kindly ensure that ICMR guidelines are followed, he said in his letter to the CM..
