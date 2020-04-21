Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Fadnavis raises queries on deaths of suspect cases

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 22:43 IST
COVID-19: Fadnavis raises queries on deaths of suspect cases

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday raised concerns about the cremation of bodies of some persons who died while under suspicion of coronavirus infection, and wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to ensure all protocol is followed while dealing with the outbreak. In his letter, Fadnavis said he had the medical papers of persons who were admitted as suspected COVID-19 cases.

"They are admitted as COVID-19 suspect cases. But no swab test is done. When the patient dies, the reason is noted as suspected COVID-19. However, the body is released to kin and cremated as non-COVID-19," Fadnavis claimed. "This may bring down the COVID-19 numbers but it also increases risk of the virus spreading. A total of 44 bodies have been released from Nair Hospital alone. There may be more from other hospitals," he added.

Kindly ensure that ICMR guidelines are followed, he said in his letter to the CM..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Deshmukh meets police officials in Nagpur

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday asked the police force to maintain law and order in Nagpur city and division till May 3. He also urged the Muslim community to offer namaz and break the fast during Ramzan by staying inside...

Chinese envoy takes veiled swipe at Trump for politicizing coronavirus

Chinas ambassador to the United States took a thinly veiled swipe at President Donald Trump on Tuesday by criticizing politicians bent on making groundless accusations that distract from scientific information on the deadly coronavirus. Spe...

Netherlands extends ban on events, to allow some school openings

The Netherlands on Tuesday extended by three months a ban on major public events, including professional sports and music festivals, until Sept. 1 to prevent a resurgence of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.At the same...

FACTBOX-NFL-How does the NFL draft, the only live sports event on TV, work?

The National Football League draft, which started quietly in 1936, has evolved into one of the biggest days in American sport. The NFL is by far the most popular sports league in the United States and this year 255 players will be drafted i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020